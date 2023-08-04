Home » German soccer players eliminated at the World Cup
Sports

German soccer players eliminated at the World Cup

by admin
German soccer players eliminated at the World Cup

The German women’s team was eliminated from the preliminary round of the soccer world championship. (dpa / Sebastian Christoph Gollnow)

The German women’s soccer team would only have gotten into the round of 16 if they had won. That’s what the round of the last 16 teams is called. Alexandra Popp scored the goal against South Korea.

Germany had previously played against Colombia. It was Germany’s 2nd group game. The women lost 1 to 2 against Colombia. A lot of people watched the football game on TV. It ran on the ARD station “Das Erste”. The ARD says: 10.4 million people watched the game. That’s a lot more than in Germany’s first group game. The game was against Morocco. 5.6 million people watched this game on TV. Germany won the game 6 to 0 against Morocco.

The world championship lasts until August 20th.

See also  In the semi-finals of the baseball league, the Dragons will meet again with the Eagles and the Hippos against Tempo. Černý Petr stayed in Třebíč

You may also like

TAR suspends daspo to 7 Roma supporters: “Theft...

Women’s World Cup, what happened in the group...

Football 2nd Bundesliga: Live conference – 2nd matchday...

The three essential products for your first journey...

Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Advances to Semifinals in...

What does the Gvardiol transfer mean for Akanji?

Barcelona Targets Bernardo Silva as Replacement for Dembélé:...

Reale Mutua Turin, agreement with Donte Thomas

Women’s World Cup 2023: FIFA investigates allegations surrounding...

Milan, Maignan: ‘Every day I wake up to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy