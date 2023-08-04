German soccer players eliminated at the World Cup

The German women’s team was eliminated from the preliminary round of the soccer world championship. (dpa / Sebastian Christoph Gollnow)

The German women’s soccer team would only have gotten into the round of 16 if they had won. That’s what the round of the last 16 teams is called. Alexandra Popp scored the goal against South Korea.

Germany had previously played against Colombia. It was Germany’s 2nd group game. The women lost 1 to 2 against Colombia. A lot of people watched the football game on TV. It ran on the ARD station “Das Erste”. The ARD says: 10.4 million people watched the game. That’s a lot more than in Germany’s first group game. The game was against Morocco. 5.6 million people watched this game on TV. Germany won the game 6 to 0 against Morocco.

The world championship lasts until August 20th.

