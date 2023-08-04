Home » The First Descendant announced Open Beta crossplay during gamescom and in September
There has been no news of the Japanese F2P shooter for a year The First Descendanti.e. since it was shown to the gamescom of last year. And it is precisely at the same time as this year’s fair that I study it Nexon announced the arrival of a Open Beta to allow us to test it.

The Beta, to which you can sign up from this pageit will indeed be active from 09:00 on 22 August to 09:00 on 29 Augustto then resume with a second test period from 09:00 on 19 September to 09:00 on 26 September.

The test will be playable on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, e will fully support crossplayso we will be able to interact with all the players of the other platforms.

