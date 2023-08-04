JW Solar – photovoltaics for everyone

Advertisement

JW Solar is a German company specializing in renewable energies, especially photovoltaics. Since 2016, JW Solar has successfully installed more than 30 MW of installed system capacity, enabling numerous private and commercial customers to use solar energy and making a valuable contribution to the energy transition.

From individual components for self-construction of a system, to turnkey solar systems, with or without storage in different dimensions, to large-scale systems for companies or solar park operators – JW Solar offers everything that is needed for the private or commercial use of solar energy. The company places particular emphasis on customer service. Above all, the focus here is to make it as easy as possible for the customer to buy their solar technology, to focus on their individual requirements and to explain and inform them about all the steps on the way to their investment in the best possible and easily understandable way.

Uncomplicated and tailored to your own solar system

Rising electricity prices are causing problems for many consumers and companies. In order to reduce these costs in the long term, the use of a photovoltaic system is particularly useful, along with other measures. Not only can electricity be produced for one’s own use, it is also possible to feed it into the power grid and thus benefit permanently from remuneration. Operators of photovoltaic systems or those who want to become one can also benefit from various subsidies.

JW Solar has set itself the task of making the path to your own solar system as uncomplicated as possible. The company offers competent professional advice and support in the planning, installation and maintenance of solar systems of any size. All devices, modules and additional components have proven themselves in use and offer not only high performance but also exceptional durability.

Photovoltaic investments and roof area marketing

In addition, a purely financial investment in a solar system is also interesting for many. A so-called “photovoltaic direct investment” is a physical investment in a photovoltaic system, which enables investors to lease corresponding areas for electricity generation. They can either market this electricity themselves, or alternatively benefit from the feed-in tariff and take advantage of tax advantages.

People who have corresponding unused areas or roof areas can also contact JW Solar and get advice and support in marketing these areas. Further information and details on the services of JW Solar can be found on the official homepage the company.

Well-known brands rely on JW Solar and the founder Jannick Wille

Jannick Wille is the founder and owner of JW Solar. For more than eight years now, he has been able to expand his expertise in the field of photovoltaics and thus develop into one of the leading specialists in this field in German-speaking countries.

In the meantime, well-known brands from TV and print as well as clubs from the German Bundesliga are among his customers. Last but not least, this has to do with his personal commitment and the professional work of his employees. Jannick Wille’s motto is:

“110 percent on every project.”

Renewable energies are an important building block for more environmental protection

In the coming years it will become increasingly important to make a contribution to environmental protection in order to successfully master the global challenges of the future. The generation of energy from renewable energies is only one building block, but it is also a very important one. The operation of a photovoltaic system is a simple and very effective way for private individuals and companies to reduce CO₂ emissions through electricity in the long term and at the same time make a financially sustainable investment. It can be assumed that JW Solar will continue to help numerous customers to create a customized photovoltaic system in the future.

Published by: ARKM Central Editors

