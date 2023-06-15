Home » regional administration, ’98 explosions in Sumy, three children injured’
regional administration, '98 explosions in Sumy, three children injured'

regional administration, ’98 explosions in Sumy, three children injured’

Kyiv, June 15th (beraking latest news) – Three children were injured following the bombing of the Ukrainian region of Sumy by the Russian army. This was reported by the regional military administration, adding that 98 explosions were recorded in the region during the day.

Kyiv, June 15th (beraking latest news) – Three children were injured following the bombing of the Ukrainian region of Sumy by the Russian army. This was reported by the regional military administration, adding that 98 explosions were recorded in the region during the day.

According to information from local authorities, the Russian army fired a mortar shell at the Glukhiv community, as a result of which three children were injured.

