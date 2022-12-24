And we are four. After, in chronological order, the former honorable dem Paolo Coppola, the regional councilor of the Pd Franco Iacop – no longer eligible for re-nomination directly in Piazza Oberdan – and that of Open-Left Fvg Furio Honsell, a new candidate for president appears on the center-left table of the coalition: Simona Liguori.

Unlike the three politicians mentioned above, however, this time it is not a question of a sort of making available, but of a real proposal launched – and in this the situation is similar to what happened with Honsell and Open-Sinistra Fvg – from his movement, namely the newborn Civica Fvg, founded by the refugees of the Citizens.

«In the list of possible candidates to lead the coalition – confirms Marco Putto, president of the new Civica Fvg – there is also the name of Liguori.

Furthermore, the profile of our regional councilor was officially presented by myself during the first meeting of the centre-left planning table which took place on Thursday in Udine.

As Civica Fvg we think she could be the right person considering the institutional role as well as the personal and professional one that has already earned her the esteem of various party representatives sitting at the Pd table.

Not only is she the only possible female candidate in an all-male parterre, but she possesses, as a doctor, the knowledge and experience that can guarantee added value to the entire coalition».

Putto, therefore, launches Liguori’s candidacy and, as mentioned, thus the profiles of those who have officially taken a step forward by proposing themselves as a sort of unitary names for the alliance rise to four. In addition, the name of Massimo Moretuzzo always remains in the background, the group leader of the Pact for Autonomy who for various dem circles would be the ideal man to keep together with the Regionals as many movements as possible to line up against Massimiliano Fedriga.

Be that as it may, the Democratic Party does not have an easy decision ahead of it. As a relative majority party – and undoubtedly the one with the greatest consensus on the centre-left – he has already taken a step backwards in Udine by giving up the Alessandro Venanzi card to converge on Alberto Felice De Toni.

It remains to be seen whether, now, he will do the same in the Region where, however, he is in a very complex position. If he insists on deploying his own exponent, in fact, he risks losing the Third Pole and, perhaps, even a slice of the left.

In the event that, on the other hand, he chooses an external profile, he would have no guarantee of recovering the Third pole, but at the same time he would abdicate his leadership role also in the Region.

Finally, with the corollary of the theorem, which leads to explaining how in the case in which Moretuzzo took on the role of candidate for president, after having been among the great weavers and main sponsors of De Toni in Udine, on 3 April (or 8 May depending on the date of the vote) it would become bad for the leader of the opposition in Friuli Venezia Giulia to go, de facto and also as an image. With all due respect to the Democratic Party and its internal currents.