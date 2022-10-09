34,444 new people infected with Covid-19 registered in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 43,716), according to data from the Ministry of Health. The victims are 41 (yesterday 60 were notified). The positivity rate is 20.2 (yesterday it was 20.3). The molecular and antigenic swabs carried out were 170,238 compared to 215,035 the previous day.

Best (Fiaso), Covid protocols for dads during childbirth

“The annual report of the Ministry of Health confirms that the vast majority of women choose to give birth in public facilities where the best conditions of safety and complete assistance are guaranteed for both the mother and the unborn child. Finally, in health organizations and hospitals. , we have developed post Covid protocols to ensure, after the stop linked to the pandemic, that all fathers can attend the birth without losing this great moment of joy “. This is explained by the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore, commenting on the national data on births in Italy published by the Ministry of Health.

Mental health: Toti, pandemic has increased need for action

Tomorrow is World Mental Health Day dedicated to the theme “Making mental health and well-being for all a global priority”. According to the 2020 data of the Mental Health Information System (SISM) relating to the most common pathologies, in Liguria every 10,000 inhabitants are treated: 33 people for depression, 31 for schizophrenia, 19 for bipolar disorder and 21 for anxiety / neurosis . ½The growing awareness of the increase in suffering and the burden of disease that surrounds mental disorders – observes the president and councilor for health of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti – requires ever more effective prevention and treatment of these pathologies. The “isolation that was necessary during the period of the Covid emergency has affected in particular the young and very young segments of the population, with an increase in certain diseases”.