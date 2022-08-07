Home News Palio di Feltre, Santo Stefano also dominates the rope
Palio di Feltre, Santo Stefano also dominates the rope

Palio di Feltre, Santo Stefano also dominates the rope

Preparations for the entry of the horses

The Corno district beats Port’Oria in the direct confrontation. Duomo and Castello close the ranking of the test pending the horse race

FELT. Santo Stefano consolidated its dominance after the first three trials of the Palio di Feltre. In Pra ‘del Moro, where the program of the highlight day started an hour early to beat the risk of rain, the Corno d’oro district won another test, after the victory in the relay and the second place over Saturday evening.

In the tug-of-war, still the domain of Santo Stefano, in fact, courageously opposed by Port’Oria who, however, succumbed in the direct confrontation. The tug-of-war challenge ended with Duomo in third place and Castello in fourth.

Preparations have therefore begun for the most awaited race, the equestrian race, decisive for the assignment of the Palio delle contrade 2022

