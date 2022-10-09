The pride of captain Alberto Barp is not enough for the Joint & Welding Feltre: Valbelluna conquers the Luzzo 50-60 at the end of a very intense and perhaps unrepeatable derby, played openly by both teams.

On the pitch, it was the two defenses that made the difference: if that of the hosts fell apart on the way, that of the guests showed great organizational ability, mixed with the stubbornness of its interpreters in being able to raise their heads and overturn the fate of a complicated match, especially at the start. As far as the classification is concerned, the Feltrini remain at 2 points, while Valbelluna rises to 4.

The clash between J&W and Giacomel’s quintet immediately becomes fiery, in a Luzzo that for the occasion turns into a hellish bedlam, as in the past season in Serie C.

To hunt for victory, coach Scanu sends Barp, Legnaro, Testini, Cossalter and Gobbo to the field, who are entrusted with the keys to the game. Valbelluna then responds with the great former Cassara ‘(for him four seasons in Feltre), Anselmi, De Toffol, Florian and Casagrande. In the first quarter, after an initial phase of study (5-2) Feltre goes to the assault, with Gobbo and Barp playing the charge thus replying to Casagrande for 9-4. The game is only at the beginning, but the pace is growing more and more, without a moment’s respite.

On the stands the home crowd cheers on the players, who continue the duels on the pitch, giving rhythm to the show. Then, for the J & W it is still Barp who drags the of him, making his way under the basket between the opposing lines, with De Toffol shortening the result on the scoreboard (13-11) at the end of a solo action. In the following minutes, the first changes arrived on both sides, with the entries of Carlo Mattiello and De Paoli on one side, and of Campodall’Orto on the other. To benefit most is the J&W, which will conclude the partial with Gobbo (19-13).

At the start of the second set, the situation looks complicated for Valbelluna. But it is precisely here that the game changes its face: the coach Giacomel reorganizes the team, to the point that Mazzonetto, De Toffol and Campodall’Orto hang up on Feltre, scoring one point after another (21-20). Scanu’s men then try to shake up, but without success, making various mistakes at the time of execution: the guests are faster in the circulation of the ball and have more ideas in the offensive phase.

Guazzotti and his companions drag Valbelluna to 24-28. Giovanni Mattiello’s triple, however, still keeps the Feltre fans afloat, even if for a short time. In the third half of the game the J&W collapses definitively, allowing the guest quintet to “plunder” Luzzo, reaching 27-37.

Finding themselves at -10 on the scoreboard, Scanu’s men try to save their honor with Carlo Mattiello, Barp and Gobbo, who give the illusion of a possible comeback (31-37). Only an illusion, in fact, because Valbelluna still breaks through with Mazzonetto, Guazzotti and Campodall’Orto, until 33-44. With the last forces remaining to them, the Feltrini push to the maximum in the last part, but the attempts are inaccurate and the ball does not enter in any way. The Valbelluna then takes the opportunity to put the word “end” to the game, once and for all: 50-60.

FELTRE – VALBELLUNA 50 – 60

JOINT & WELDING FELTRE: Mattiello Giovanni 3, Mattiello Carlo 9, De Paoli, Cossalter 2, Legnaro 7, Gobbo 15, Mimiola 2, Barp 7, Dal Zotto, Testini 5, Patriarca, Schenal. All: Damiano Scanu.

VALBELLUNA VENETA 21: Anselmi 5, Nicolao, Florian 3, De Bona 2, De Toffol 5, Casagrande 9, Campodall’Orto 13, Berra, Mazzonetto 10, Vencato, Cassara ‘, Guazzotti 13. All: Fabrizio Geromel.

Referees: Rizzo and Favaro di Treviso.

Partial: 19-13, 24-28, 33-44, 50-60.

Notes: great public participation in the stands