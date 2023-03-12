CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Police, by Editorial Office) During a police procedure verified this Wednesday night at Km 9 ½ Monday, they managed to arrest Néstor Omar Medina Espínola, brother-in-law of councilor María Portillo and assistant to Oscar Café González (president of the Municipal Board) The decline of Mayor Miguel Prieto is imminent due to his municipal management to which are added the grievances against citizens through social networks, the lack of management of royalties from FONACIDE, the rumors of his deplorable environment and now he is arrested a criminal with a prolific record on his campus.

The police indicate in a report that from the power of the now detainee they recovered a Lenovo brand Notebook with a transport backpack of the same brand, product of an aggravated robbery where Vicenta de Duarte, a teacher and director of a school who was terribly seen, was the victim. affected, the home robbery occurred when the couple traveled for a prayer, on that occasion they stole everything that was in the house, among the biggest losses a corporal, the teacher’s car that was later used to commit an assault in the city ​​of Juan León Mallorquín and a motorcycle, tremendous damage caused to this family of Paraguayan survivors who with much sacrifice and care achieved all these possessions of which they were stripped and today this municipal official is found with the teacher’s computer.

In addition, 5 (five) smartphone phones and 4 Lacoste brand kepis were recovered from its power, which were stolen from the firm “Alex” Juan León Mallorquín branch just a few days ago where criminals dressed as policemen raised 30 million and various cell phones.

One of the Kepis had the inscription “silver or lead” according to the intervening agents.

Images of the closed circuit captured the assault on the branch of Alex SA Juan León Mallorquín

An official police report indicates that in October 2009 Néstor Omar Medina Espínola was arrested in Buenos Aires (Argentina) for a case of armed robbery and at the time of his arrest he was carrying a weapon that was property of the “National Police of Paraguay”.

A few years later he returned to Paraguay and thanks to the efforts of his brother-in-law Carlos Portillo (PLRA) he was hired as his assistant in the Chamber of Deputies until he was expelled in May 2021. Given this situation and without a sponsor, he lost his place. for which he turned to his sister-in-law, councilor María Portillo, who quickly got him a salary in the Municipality of Ciudad del Este, he is even seen posing in his municipal official uniform.

