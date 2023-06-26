registrations open — Cultural heritage

After the date shift caused by the flood, the July 7, 2023 (from 9 to 17) the third edition of the study day, which the MIC of Faenza together with IGIIC, the Italian Group of the International Institute for Conservation, organizes every two years to explore different issues related to the restoration of ceramics and which leads in Faenza about a hundred restorers, students and professionals of the sector to meet and discuss good practices and specific techniques.

The theme this year is dedicated to “The restoration of the restoration of ceramic artifacts, between removal and conservation”.

Attention is paid to all the problems relating to the restoration of objects that have already had an intervention in the past. During the day, the conservative approach of the previous stratifications will also be evaluated, especially in reference to historicised restorations that have involved a reinterpretation of the work (think of the assembly of fragments pertaining to various ceramic artifacts) or the integration of missing parts.

The interventions were organized into three macro areas: “Considerations and evaluations on previous restorations, “Intervention problems, the planning of the disassembly of the restoration” combined with “Analytical study of the removed materials. Diagnostic support in the restoration phases” and finally “Integrations or interactions. Comparing materials”.

The conference is attended by restorers and professionals operating in Italy in the field of training and conservation of artistic heritage such as the Opificio delle Pietre Dure in Florence, the Academy of Fine Arts in Naples, the Special Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape in Rome, the Interdepartmental Center for Research, Study and Conservation of Archaeological, Architectural and Historic-Artistic Heritage – CIBA – University of Padua, alongside various museums (National Archaeological Museum and Gaetano Filangieri Civic Museum of Naples, National Roman Museum of Rome, Museums of Strada Nuova of Genoa, Museum of Oriental Art, Diocesan Museum of Padua).

On 6 July (16-18), always by reservation, there will also be a workshop by Hiro Kiyokawa on the Japanese technique of kintsugi restoration of ceramics.

The reservation for the study day (and for the workshop) it is mandatory by 30 June.

All the information and details to register:

www.micfaenza.org

