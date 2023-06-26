Tenth season in Madrid: Toni Kroos extends at Real until 2024

Status: 06/21/2023 12:23 p.m

As expected, Toni Kroos has extended his contract with Spanish record champions Real Madrid by another year.

The 33-year-old is entering his tenth season with the “Royal”. Kroos had already hinted at the extension, on Wednesday (June 21, 2023) Real reported completion.

Kroos moved to Madrid from German record champions Bayern Munich in 2014. The midfield strategist won four of his five Champions League titles with Real, and with 417 appearances he is already the club’s record German player.

Kroos: “A great bond of trust”

Kroos had already said in April that “everything was going well” with the new contract, but the official announcement could still be a long time coming. “I respect what the club wants and what communicates when and where. There is a great bond of trust there. In theory, I could have signed somewhere else since January 1, but we didn’t even start this nonsense,” he said at the time.

