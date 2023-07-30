Relatives join the search for the missing police officer in Loja – Crónica

Roben Aponte Aponte, relative of the disappeared gendarme.

Relatives of police officer Cristhian David Solano Aponte, who disappeared on July 21 at the Loja Bus Terminal, are dismayed by what happened. According to his uncle Roben Aponte Aponte, until yesterday, Friday, there were no indications that he could be found.

Roben Aponte, in a dialogue with Diario Crónica, said that last Friday, July 21, his nephew, who was using his days off, was at the Loja Bus Terminal, with his wife and little son.

Around 10:30 p.m. he left the place in his vehicle. But after a few hours she did not come to pick them up as he had agreed, nor did she answer his cell phone. Therefore, the search for him was activated, and he was reported missing, he pointed out.

Situation

The days passed and for this reason, explains Aponte Aponte, “as relatives we joined the search for our nephew. We are even doing it in a rudimentary way; With the support of our friends, we moved to the different tracks to see if we found any clues”.

In addition, the media are visited. He asked the public – who knows some detail – to inform them.

According to the latest reports, the vehicle in which the gendarme was traveling was found in Santa Rosa (El Oro).

Cristhian Solano Aponte, a native of the Mangahurco parish, Zapotillo canton, provided his services in the city of Azuay. And, when he was on his days off, he was in Loja. The day she disappeared, she was 36 years old.

Input

Lidia Rueda Cango, president of the Association of Relatives and Friends of Disappeared Persons in Ecuador (Asfadec), said that they are ready to collaborate, for this, their relatives can contact the organization.

He also specified that, given the situation in the country, the disappearance is worrisome.

From January to May 2023, there are more than 3,000 complaints of people reported as missing in Ecuador. (YO)

Given

Cristhian Solano Aponte disappeared on July 21, 2023, at the Loja Bus Terminal.

