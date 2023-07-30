Home » This is how the Samaria Traditional Cooking Festival is lived
News

This is how the Samaria Traditional Cooking Festival is lived

by admin
This is how the Samaria Traditional Cooking Festival is lived

This Saturday is lived with normality and regular influx third day of the Samaria Traditional Cooking Festival in the ridge of the Bay of Santa Marta.

Dozens of citizens have come to the stalls to enjoy exquisite lunches. The menu is varied and there are several options to choose good dishes at affordable prices.

The programming of the sea ​​party It has been busy and with different events to enjoy with family and friends of good music, festivals, gastronomy, culture, parades and sports.

It might interest you: Santa Marta Sea Festival 2023: this is the official programming

See also  New local cases in Yangzhou are single digits for 6 consecutive days, 88 cases have been discharged from hospital_Shuangqiao Street

You may also like

Shu Embroidery Showcased at Opening Ceremony of 31st...

14 percent more bicycle thefts than in the...

how LG QNED presents stunning visuals

Gold in the South American Athletics Anthony Zambrano

Large search operation in the Salzkammergut: Who saw...

Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area...

Kenya Agrees to Deploy 1,000 Police Officers to...

2.5 tons of marijuana seized in Costa Rica

Agile transformation with SAFe® – this is how...

Francophonie-Foot Games: Senegal vs Congo-Brazzaville (2-2)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy