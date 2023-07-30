This is how the Samaria Traditional Cooking Festival is lived

This Saturday is lived with normality and regular influx third day of the Samaria Traditional Cooking Festival in the ridge of the Bay of Santa Marta.

Dozens of citizens have come to the stalls to enjoy exquisite lunches. The menu is varied and there are several options to choose good dishes at affordable prices.

The programming of the sea ​​party It has been busy and with different events to enjoy with family and friends of good music, festivals, gastronomy, culture, parades and sports.

