Le Tchaff Rueil and Versailles won the women’s and men’s tables of the twelfth edition of the French Open 3×3 on Saturday evening. The two teams were crowned at the end of a tournament started on Friday, disputed at the Charles de Gaulle esplanade in Rennes.

In the women’s draw, Tchaff Rueil dominated for two days and was never really worried. Placed in pool A, the team, composed mainly of players from the French 3×3 team, crushed their opponents to reach the final draw as the favorites.

In the quarters, against Team Rocket (21-5), then in half, against the Lilleuses (20-5), the Tchaff did not leave room for suspense. It was tighter against Rennes URB, who resisted in front of their home crowd. In contact during half of the final, the Rennes cracked, going from 10-10 to 13-18, final score.

Dominant throughout the season by winning seven of the eleven Open Plus, the players of Bordeaux Ballistik saw their journey come to an end in the semi-finals, against Rennes.

Versailles holds its rank

Among men, Versailles held its rank by winning the tournament. First shaken up in the group stage by losing against Rennes, the team did not tremble during the knockout phase. Against Tchaff Rueil in the quarters (21-14) then against Next Step in the semis (21-17), the Versaillese mastered and logically qualified for the final.

In the title match, Versailles found a surprise opponent: Next Gen Sud. The young team beat Team Drag’s Poitiers, the best team in the regular season, and Bordeaux Ballistik, defending champion, in quick succession to reach the final, but did not create the feat. Accustomed to the FIBA ​​3×3 World Tour, Team Versailles managed its last match to win (19-16) and afford the French Open 3×3.