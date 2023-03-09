Home News Relatives of Amanda Arroyo ask that they supply her with medicines
Concerned and anguished are the relatives of Amanda Arroyo Arrieta, 53 years old, kidnapped in the municipality of Tamalameque last Sunday, since the woman suffers from underlying diseases and requires medical treatment and constant monitoring.

This small farm producer is the wife of the owner of the ‘El Progreso’ farm, located in the sector known as Golero, La Zapatosa corregimiento, jurisdiction of Tamalameque, Cesar, from where eight armed men who identified themselves as suspected guerrillas.

“We don’t know anything, we are worried, we have never been through a situation like this. The captors have not contacted us to give us proof of Amanda’s life,” a relative told this outlet.

Likewise, he stated that the woman suffers from hypothyroidism, hypertension, chronic renal failure and other basic pathologies, of which she is even asymptomatic and requires medical control to avoid relapses.

“Please ask the captors to provide you with the following medications: Tamsulosin 100mg, Nitrofurantoin 100mg, Losartan 100mg and pain relievers. Amanda is a very sick person and if she does not take her medication, she could get complicated, ”she assured.


He urged the captors to contact the family, to find out about Amanda’s state of health, a fact that keeps the family nucleus anxious, which does not hold wealth, since they only dedicate themselves to agriculture and work in the field.

In the Departmental Security Council, the authorities agreed to offer a reward of up to 40 million pesos, for information that allows the location of the kidnapped woman and to capture those responsible for this act.

In the municipality of Tamalameque, the presence of squads of the Army and the Gaula of the National Police has been reinforced, to clarify this kidnapping case as soon as possible.

