Home News Relatives of two women reported their disappearance in Arauca – news
News

Relatives of two women reported their disappearance in Arauca – news

by admin
Relatives of two women reported their disappearance in Arauca – news

The company Cenit confirmed over the weekend the activation of the emergency plan, contingency in the Caño Limón – Coveñas Pipeline in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Saravena.

This is the second attack against the Caño Limón – Coveñas system, which has been recorded in the same sector so far in 2023.

With the plan, an event is attended from Saturday on the Banadía – Samoré section of the Caño Limón Coveñas oil pipeline, located in the village of El Consuelo, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Saravena, department of Arauca.

Immediately, there was a sudden drop in pressure caused by unknown third parties to the Cenit infrastructure, the company informed the Saravena Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council about this situation and the actions to be taken.

The Company calls on the community in the area to refrain from approaching the site of the incident, until the evaluation, repair, cleaning and collection tasks are completed.

The companies rejected these illegal actions and call for an end to these crimes against the infrastructure that put the integrity of people at risk, generate serious consequences for the environment and affect the activities of communities and the oil industry.

Source: Ecopetrol – Cenit

See also  Eight years in prison for a man who transported a fragmentation grenade in Arauca – news

You may also like

Lionel Scaloni will continue to lead the Argentine...

Change of mayors in the Board of Directors...

The 10 best books on populism

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Baoji Important News...

Culture: Àndalas de Cultura, a virtual project on...

María Isabel Urrutia says that Petro did not...

The Standing Committee of the Heshan District Committee...

Maddalena Pezzotti, “Vermilion drop” | Geopolitical News

Woman found dead in her home in Valledupar...

Cats, countless breeds in the world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy