News RELEASE FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICE by admin June 1, 2023 June 1, 2023 12 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Database of Opinions and Circular Notes Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard FOIA sponsorship Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also The mainland epidemic has spread to 88 middle-high-risk areas in 21 provinces | CCP virus | Confirmed cases | Chengdu, Sichuan 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post The 76th World Health Assembly concluded with a number of decisions and resolutions – Teller Report Teller Report next post Santobono, 21-day-old girl given gene therapy to block Spinal Muscular Atrophy You may also like Mediterranean University – Articles June 1, 2023 160 people have died in state custody during... June 1, 2023 The living work that does not let live June 1, 2023 Summarize and promote the experience of Zhejiang’s “ten... June 1, 2023 Even Bankitalia is asking for the minimum wage:... June 1, 2023 “International Day of Action for Women’s Health”: Claudia... June 1, 2023 Third date in home runs – El Diario June 1, 2023 US stocks drop awaiting US debt ceiling vote,... June 1, 2023 Luis Parada launches his presidential candidacy from Washington... June 1, 2023 Edna Yolima Calderón, new Director of the Coffee... June 1, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.