



China Net, October 11 (Reporter Liu Jia) It is the employment season for college graduates again. Yesterday, the launch meeting of the 2023 graduate employment service season in Beijing colleges and universities and the school-enterprise docking exchange meeting were held to start the employment of 2023 college graduates. first shot”. A reporter from China.com has learned that the number of college graduates in Beijing has grown again this year. Beijing will hold more than 1,000 “online + offline” double-selection meetings, lectures, employment guidance activities, etc. At the same time, enterprises from Shandong, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia and other provinces will be invited to Beijing to provide smooth employment channels for college graduates.

The scene of the 2023 graduate employment service season kick-off meeting and school-enterprise docking exchange meeting of Beijing colleges and universities.Photography: Ding Baiming

At yesterday’s school-enterprise docking exchange meeting, a reporter from China.com noticed that more than 100 enterprises and institutions and more than 70 colleges and universities in Beijing participated in the meeting. This year, in the form of the Beijing Innovation Exchange Conference, “schools set up stalls and enterprises go to market” to build a seamless bridge between schools and enterprises. Kuang Xiaozhen, director of the Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center for College Students in Beijing, introduced that in order to “stabilize employment”, Beijing will hold more than 1,000 “online + offline” dual-selection meetings, lectures, and employment guidance activities. Through a series of special double-selection meetings at different levels, categories and industries, we will continue to provide employment opportunities for college graduates. The city will organize more than 60 colleges and universities and more than 50 key enterprises in batches to carry out docking activities for visiting enterprises and expanding jobs.

Outside Beijing, Beijing will continue to do a series of activities to attract talents from other provinces and cities in Beijing. Invite Shanxi, Shandong, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang and other local governments to organize relevant units to recruit in Beijing. In accordance with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, do a good job in negotiation, publicity and support for recruiting talents from other provinces and cities in Beijing, and provide Beijing college graduates. Expand the space and channels for employment nationwide.