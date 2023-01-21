50 Caliber: Wrong Direction

After having closed 2022 with a flourish, with songs at #1, nominations and awards obtained, Caliber 50, ‘La Potencia Sinaloense out of the ordinary’, is now ready to battle with the new musical projects they have prepared for this year.

“Wrong Direction” is the new single from Caliber 50, a story written by Armando Ramos, Eduardo Gurrola and Alejandro Gaxiola, where they tell us a story of deceit and how a man suffers from loving betrayals and prefers to get away so as not to fall back into the networks of love and passion.

“Wrong Address” is the second single that emerges from what will be the new Caliber 50 production to be released in April 2023 and which will include the song “Look at us now” which was the spearhead of a spectacular album that we will soon be listening to.

“Wrong Address” is now available on all digital platforms, as well as it will be playing on all radio stations in Mexico, the United States, Central America and Colombia, we can also enjoy a great video on the official channel of Caliber 50, produced by Jesús Tirado and recorded in the beautiful city of Tequila, Jalisco.

Morat and Camila Fernández: I should have guessed

The Spanish-language pop band of the moment kicks off 2023 with a mariachi version of “I Debí Suponerlo”, a song included on their recent fourth album Si ayer fuera hoy, which has topped the sales charts throughout the Spanish-speaking scene.

“Five years ago Alejandro Fernández, one of the legends of Mexican music, invited us to sing with him and it was one of the most beautiful experiences we had when we arrived in Mexico. Today it’s similar, but essentially different, because we sing again with a Fernández, but this time with Camila, and now it’s in a mariachi version of one of our songs: “I should have supposed it”. Doing an exercise like this required doing it with the best, so we looked for maestro Kiko Campos to arrange it, Mariachi 2000 to play it, and Camila Fernández to lend us her voice when singing it. We are happy to be able to give Mexico another little bit of the heart that it has given us for so many years.”… Morat

The most Mexican song by the Colombian band, as its fans have proclaimed it, already has a mariachi version that brings together the sensitivity and purity of a genre that crosses borders. In an impeccable and heartfelt collaboration with singer Camila Fernández, daughter of Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández and granddaughter of the king of rancheras Vicente Fernández, Colombians pay tribute to a land that unconditionally supports their music.

An unprecedented interpretation of “I Debí Suponerlo” accompanied by the iconic “Mariachi 2000”, which take Mexican music to all corners of the world, with which they delighted the public in the 13th show at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, was the milestone. that opened the door of this version claimed by its fans.

Timus: January

The powerful Colombian pop band that creates music with which we can all feel identified, kicks off 2023 with the release of their new single, “Enero”, a song that delivers a message of hope and perseverance, confirming that after the storm comes calm.

One rainy morning this past December in Bogotá, TIMØ was in his recording studio drinking coffee and talking about the ups and downs of life, through this conversation “Enero” was born. “Enero” was written by the three members of TIMØ, Felipe Galat, Alejandro Ochoa, Andres Vasquez, together with Nicolas Galat.

The message of “January” is to be patient. Despite feeling that we are living a “winter”, in the end the sun always rises and “January” symbolizes the calm that we should feel during the wait.

