Relief Therapeutics Announces Extension of Distribution Agreement for PKU GOLIKE(R) in the U.S. with Pentec Health Seite 1

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative
treatment options with the potential for transformative outcomes to benefit those suffering from select specialty and rare diseases, today announced an extension of its exclusive, long-term
agreement with Pentec Health, Inc. (Pentec Health), broadening the distribution of PKU GOLIKE® in the U.S. Pentec
Health is a leading provider of healthcare services for complex care challenges, including clinical nutrition and specialty care, and the exclusive distributor of PKU GOLIKE® in the U.S.