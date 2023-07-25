Home » Relive the goals of the triumph of the Colombian Women’s National Team
News

Relive the goals of the triumph of the Colombian Women’s National Team

The hopes of Colombians remain in the Colombia selection female who won her participation in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which started on July 20.

The 23 players that represent us in the Women’s World Cup had a difficult start against South Korea, since it is positioned as one of the best teams in the championship, however, the Colombians gave all their effort to face them in this first game, which makes many things clear for what will be the development of the group stage.

Also read: Leicy Santos spoke hard after suspension of friendly with Ireland

At the beginning of the match against the Koreans, the players of the tricolor decided to keep the pressure on the field of the opponents, at minute 28 there is an opportunity for a penalty kick with which Catalina Usme scores the first goal that led Colombia to open the scoring.

