13
- Relying on Labor Creation to Steadily Promote Chinese-style Modernization——Written on the occasion of the “May 1st” International Labor Day in 2023 Wuxi New Media
- Current Politics Micro-Video丨Those who are not lazy are teachers of goodness–Current Politics–People’s Daily Online politics.people.com.cn
- [One daily idiom]Glory belongs to workers, happiness belongs to workers–Current Politics–People.cn politics.people.com.cn
- Current Politics Micro-Observation丨”Our Roots Are Rooted in the Working People”–Current Politics–People’s Daily Online politics.people.com.cn
- Micro-Video｜Labour Forges the Chinese Dream–Politics–People.cn politics.people.com.cn
- View full coverage on Google News