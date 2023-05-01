Home » New Appointment | TUCaktuell | Technical University of Chemnitz
News

by admin
dr Paola D’Orazio was appointed as a new junior professor by the rector of Chemnitz University of Technology on May 1, 2023

  • dr Paola D’Orazio will head the junior professorship in economics at Chemnitz University of Technology from May 1, 2023. Photo: Jacob Mueller

On May 1st, 2023, Dr. Paola D’Orazio newly appointed as junior professor at Chemnitz University of Technology. Paola D’Orazio will head the junior professorship in economics at the Faculty of Economics.

Zur Person: Jun.-Prof. Dr. Paola D’Orazio

Paola D’Orazio obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Bologna (Italy).

She received her doctorate in economics and statistics from the University G. D’Annunzio in breaking latest news (Italy), where she received her doctorate in 2015 with a dissertation on “Heterogeneity, precautionary saving, and indebtedness: an agent-based perspective”. During her PhD, D’Orazio was a visiting scholar at renowned institutions such as the Santa Fe Institute (USA).

Since 2016, Paola D’Orazio has been researching and teaching as a postdoc at the Chair of Macroeconomics at the Ruhr University Bochum and was a research assistant at the Research Department “Closed Carbon Cycle Economy” (RD CCCE) and the Center for Environmental Management, Resources and Energy (CURE). employed.

Her work has been published in leading international journals, including: Climate Policy, Ecological Economics, Economic Modeling, Ecological Indicators, International Economics, Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization, and Journal of Economic Methodology “.

Her research interests lie in the areas of “macroeconomics”, “money and finance” and “complex systems”. She is particularly interested in the interactions between climate-related fiscal policies and the transition to a low-carbon economy. Her work influences the public debate on fiscal policy and the transition to a green economy. For example, she contributed to the report of the G20 climate transparency initiative (“Brown to Green Report”) 2019 and 2020.

In addition, D’Orazio initiated a multidisciplinary research project funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG). The aim is to develop an agent-based model that examines the effects of pandemics on economic dynamics and is to be used for political analyses.

At Chemnitz University of Technology, Paola D’Orazio will continue to research at the interface between climate change and the associated risks and impacts on macroeconomics and sustainable finance. In addition, she would like to offer courses on climate and environmental economics as well as finance and agent-based modeling and contribute her extensive expertise in these areas.

Matthias Fejes
28.04.2023

