Remodeling of the façade of the Guano museum

News

MANAGEMENT

For $30,263.00, the remodeling of the exterior of the City Museum building is carried out.

Within a period of 30 days, the contractor is obliged to execute, finish and deliver the promised work to the full satisfaction.

To avoid the filtration and proliferation of saltpeter inside the building, generated by the humidity, we proceeded with the cleaning of the slab, patching, puttying, brick masonry, vertical plastering, plastering of edges and strips, waterproofing paint for the slab. .

In addition, the works are complemented with the cleaning and patching of the exterior wall, wall covered with flagstone, filling and painting of the exterior ceiling, rainwater drip channel, lifting of the flagstone floor and placement of the new stone, chipping and cleaning of exterior and rear floor, to get a better image.

