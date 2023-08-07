This is how the rugbiers convicted of the Báez Sosa case spend their days

The rugbiers convicted in February for the crime of Fernando Báez Sosa, are approaching a key audience for their future: They will ask to annul the sentences to life imprisonment. From their close circle they affirmed that they are “hopeful” with a change in their condition.

The hearing will take place next Tuesday, August 15, before the Buenos Aires Chamber of Cassation.. The defender Hugo Tomei will try to reverse the life sentences on five of the eight convicted and other lesser sanctions on the rest.

In February, the Criminal Oral Court of Dolores imposed life imprisonment on Maximo Thomsen, Enzo Comelli, Matías Benicelli, Luciano and Ciro Pertossi; and 15-year-olds over Ayrton Viollaz, Blas Cinalli and Lucas Pertossi.

Those involved in the act remain detained in pavilion 6 of Melchor Romero, where they are since before the trial.

Before Cassation, the defendants asked to be present and will do so with their lawyer. There will also be the lawsuit, who will ask to ratify the sentences.

In the event that the latter occurs, the defense may continue appealing before the Buenos Aires Supreme Court and then before the High Court of the Nation. Otherwise, the alternatives are several since the Cassation can reduce the sentences or even order the realization of a new trial.

The life sentences were based on the fact that Justice understood that there was a homicide aggravated by premeditation and treacherythis is that they planned the murder and that, later, they even ensured the result of the death of Báez Sosa in that brutal beating on January 20, 2020 at the exit of the Le Brique nightclub in Villa Gesell.

How rugbiers spend their days in jail, awaiting a key hearing

Those close to the condemned indicated that they are “quiet” and “in the same conditions” of accommodation in which they were before the trial, while they were serving preventive detention.

As specified, Máximo Thomsen (23), Enzo Comelli (23), Matías Benicelli (23), Blas Cinalli (22), Ayrton Viollaz (24), and Luciano (21), Ciro (23) and Lucas Pertossi (24) continue They are housed in pairs, in four cells located in Pavilion 6, and are allowed to spend three hours in the open air.

The prison routine is divided between calisthenics physical exercises, and in some cases, with tasks in the kitchen of the penal unit, Located in La Plata.

If requested, they have psychological assistance and, in addition, relatives visit them once a week.

From the inner circle they expressed that, six months after the ruling handed down by judges María Claudia Castro, Emiliano Lázzari and Christian Rabaia, they they are “hopeful” that it will be reviewed.





