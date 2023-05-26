Remodeling work begins on the Ana Mercedes Campos Stadium, in Sonsonate

This Thursday, the field team of the Sonsonate mayor’s office began with the reconstruction of the Ana Mercedes Campos Stadium, which will be remodeled with the aim of guaranteeing a decent space for the healthy recreation of the Sonsonatecan population.

“We are going to reorganize and redo the courts, repair stands, improve lighting and reinforce security around the perimeter,” said the mayor of Sonsonate, Rafael Arévalo, who also stated that: “This space is for everyone, We know that they already occupy these facilities and thinking of them is that we are investing so that they come with more confidence”.

According to the report of the municipality, the works have already begun with a first stage, which consists of the remodeling of the administrative offices, as well as the remodeling of the State façade, change of office roof, change of windows and doors, repair of the sidewalks, change of the main gate and painting in all those areas.