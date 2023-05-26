Home » Remodeling work begins on the Ana Mercedes Campos Stadium, in Sonsonate
News

Remodeling work begins on the Ana Mercedes Campos Stadium, in Sonsonate

by admin
Remodeling work begins on the Ana Mercedes Campos Stadium, in Sonsonate

This Thursday, the field team of the Sonsonate mayor’s office began with the reconstruction of the Ana Mercedes Campos Stadium, which will be remodeled with the aim of guaranteeing a decent space for the healthy recreation of the Sonsonatecan population.

“We are going to reorganize and redo the courts, repair stands, improve lighting and reinforce security around the perimeter,” said the mayor of Sonsonate, Rafael Arévalo, who also stated that: “This space is for everyone, We know that they already occupy these facilities and thinking of them is that we are investing so that they come with more confidence”.

According to the report of the municipality, the works have already begun with a first stage, which consists of the remodeling of the administrative offices, as well as the remodeling of the State façade, change of office roof, change of windows and doors, repair of the sidewalks, change of the main gate and painting in all those areas.

See also  China's economy: local fiscal difficulties may force real estate taxes to land-BBC News

You may also like

Dealing with authorities online – a new start...

Goma: more than 50 alleged bandits arrested as...

Edict 2nd. notice Mariela Benitez Blandon

180 DNA samples taken in the Claudia Ruf...

Minister of Education: the decision to close Metsküla...

Maestro Rafael Escalona is also remembered today for...

UK calls for repeal of Hong Kong national...

Drunk e-scooter driver wanted to rob drivers: police...

FGR raids offices of Alianza, EDESSA and ticket...

Minister of Housing confirmed in Yopal $18 billion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy