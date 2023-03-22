Home News Renowned Huilense DJ died in Mexico
Renowned Huilense DJ died in Mexico

Regrettable! Andrés Nivia, renowned DJ from Pitalito, Huila, died after suffering a terrible accident in Mexico.

According to the first information, Nivia, who had settled in that country some time ago, would have been hit by a vehicle while traveling on a busy avenue.

The tragic event occurred at the height of the Modelo University, when the young cyclist was hit by a vehicle that, after the impact, fled the scene. From the strong shock, Nivia was violently thrown from her bicycle and upon falling to the pavement, he practically lost his life instantly.

Andrés Nivia, barely 25 years old, is recognized for having been one of the promoters of electronic music in southern Huila, and his death has caused a great commotion among his friends, family and followers.

According to local media, the young cyclist was dragged approximately 10 meters by a black van that, after the impact, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The Mexican authorities have launched an investigation to find the whereabouts of the driver responsible for the accident and clarify the causes of it. Meanwhile, the Pitalito community and the music industry in southern Huila mourn the departure of a talented young man who left an indelible mark on the local electronic scene.

