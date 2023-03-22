“It has been a long journey in Alexandria, where they saved dad’s life. From today this journey will continue in Lombardy, but we will never forget everything they did for my father and the support they gave us too”. Andrea Tacconi, on social media, communicate and inform about the conditions of father Stefano. The former national team and Juventus goalkeeper left – (April 2022), the Alessandria hospital to complete the final rehabilitation phase in another facility closer to home. He had been transferred to Alexandria following a cerebral hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm.

Andrea Tacconi: “The road is still long”

“The road is still longbut as I have always done, I will keep you informed”, assures Andrea Tacconi. Only a few days ago, still at the Borsalino Center, Tacconi was portrayed in a photo, again by his son Andrea, while he was busy signing some copies of the book Stefano Tacconi Junic. “We came here from another region and now the Borsalino Center has entered our heart and soul. Thanks to all the staff of the Hospital, to that of the Borsalino and especially to the physiotherapist Laura who followed us from first to last day. Now, in full agreement with the professionals of the facility – adds the family – we will continue the rehabilitation process in a structure closer to home, but we will never forget Alexandria and the wonderful people who have accompanied us this year”.

The doctors: “Surprising path”

“Stefano Tacconi’s journey has been surprisingwith a progressive improvement from a motor, respiratory and cognitive point of view, thanks to the collaboration of the whole team”. is Luca Perrero, Director of Neurorehabilitationafter the resignation these days since Borsalino Center in Alessandria. “Certainly, tenacity, commitment, humor, remarkable physical prowess – he added – have facilitated the recovery which, in recent months, has seen constant work on all levels, using the gyms and laboratories of the structure, where he has expressed his skills and interests , such as the one for the kitchen, present in his daily life prior to the traumatic episode”.

The course

Stefano Tacconi, he had felt ill last April in Asti, where he was with his son Andrea for a charity event; transported to ‘Cardinal Massaia’, where a cerebral hemorrhage was found, he was almost immediately transferred to Alexandria. After being operated on by Andrea Barbanera’s team (director of Neurosurgery), with the support of the neuroradiologist Ivan Gallesio, was hospitalized for a long time at the Civil – first in the intensive care unit and then in the hospitalization ward – to then enter the Borsalino. Upon arrival at the facility, he was breathing via tracheostomy and ventilator support, as well as being enterally fed and hydrated. Now he eats everything on his own, the doctors say.

Recovery

“During recovery – continues Perrero – Tacconi has also regained irony and self-irony; she told anecdotes related to his career; read sports newspapers; he watched the World Cup on television, with comments and jokes together with the team and the other patients”. His recovery was also achieved thanks to the constant presence and active collaboration of his family. “They helped us understand who it was Stefano and how he should be taken care of for a correct personalized treatment. In particular, his wife Laura and son Andrea have indirectly become part of the team”.