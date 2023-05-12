Running in zone 2: because it’s always useful

When you talk about running and training schedules it almost seems like running in zone 2 is something to be disdained. And yet the opposite is true: whatever your goal for running, from weight loss to performance through to keeping fit, the easy run, or training in zone 2should be the main ingredient of your short, medium and long term plan.

What does running in zone 2 mean

Running in zone 2 is the easy ride, the one that empirically allows you to hold a conversation without going too far or which, more scientifically, involves an effort corresponding to about 60-70% of the maximum heart rate. If cardio zones are something (relatively) recent, at least in the widespread and popular knowledge among amateur runners, “conversation pace” runs, whether they are the so-called LSD (Long Slow Distance) or a short recovery jog, they have always existed and have always been used. Even from elite athletes preparing for long distance competitions such as the half marathon or marathon.

Not at all still today any trainer will rightly say that easy running is the foundation of any training program, is the foundation for building leg strength and cardiovascular endurance, and is also the preamble to zone 3 or 4 workouts for faster running. And for that, there are very good reasons to run most of your mileage with easy effort, around Zone 2, and to limit yourself from running too hard too frequently.

The system of 5 training zones in running

Training in zone 2 is part of the system of 5 training zones in running which can be summarized as follows:

Zone 1: very easy intensity, considered “light exercise”, with a heart rate of 50-60% of the maximum;

Zone 2: Easy intensity that falls within approximately 60-70% of your maximum heart rate;

Zone 3: Moderate intensity that is within approximately 70-80% of your maximum heart rate;

Zone 4: difficult intensity, which usually corresponds to the lactate threshold or 80-90% of maximum heart rate;

Zone 5: Very difficult intensity requiring very hard exercise to reach 90-100% of your maximum heart rate.

In this system zone 2 is unanimously considered the lowest intensity that produces significant adaptations at training.

For this reason, Zone 2 is a fundamental pillar of training for any endurance runner; indeed, it is probably the most important intensity zone for any runner. Obviously not the only one, but undoubtedly a cornerstone.

Race in Zone 1

Running in zone 1 can also be hugely beneficial to build the base, especially with longer efforts lasting several hours, or to start your own running training journey. However, even a quick hike of more than four hours in the mountains can be a good example of an advantageous Zone 1 workout without actually being a running workout.

However, Zone 1 it is not as productive in producing resistance adaptations, so it’s usually reserved for cross-training, very long efforts, or just parts of a few runs (where most of the effort is from Zone 2). A good example is a short recovery run where the first 10 minutes could be spent in Zone 1, then gradually transition to Zone 2.

Race in Zone 3

Although zone 3 is often presented as a “danger zone” or a “grey zone” in training, it too has its place. Competitive, elite athletes have the ability to spend more time on an easy run at these moderate intensities. Even low-mileage novice runners can do a fair amount of running in Zone 3, because their volume is low, and they probably wouldn’t have as many adaptations without it.

Just be careful of running too much in Zone 3: if more than 40-50% of your mileage is at this intensity, your risk of injury is higher due to the additional mechanical stress and less recovery due to the higher intensities.

Race in Zone 4 and Zone 5

Naturally, any performance-oriented runner aiming for a certain finish time will also end up spending time in zones 4 and 5, which we can fully consider “training zones”. Race paces of 10K and more fall into these zones and can be used for structured training approximately 15-20% of total weekly volume.

Training zones in a weekly schedule

An example of an athlete’s typical week, with mileage levels, workouts, and zones, might look like this:

Monday: REST

Tuesday: 6/7 km (Z1 and Z2)

Wednesday: 11km training (5km at 5K/Z5 pace)

Thursday: 5 miles (Z2)

Friday: REST

Saturday: 6/7 km (Z1 and Z2)

Sunday: 16km (with 5km at marathon pace/Z3)

In this example, the athlete runs 80% of total weekly volume with effort in Zone 1 or Zone 2, 10% effort in Zone 3, and 10% effort in Zone 5.

Training zones in an annual program

If, on the other hand, we think of the complete training program over the course of a season, we will notice that many intensities (such as Zone 2) will remain constant throughout the season. Some intensities will have a greater presence during the basic phase, such as Zone 1, while others will have priority in the final part of the season (such as Zone 5).

Conclusions

Running in Zone 2 is a full-intensity workout for any runner, whether you’re a professional track and field athlete, regular half-marathon runner, novice ultramarathoner, or even someone just starting out with running. the goal of a 10 km.

However, every runner should strive to be a well-rounded athlete, capable of tackling every intensity zone. Simply put: Zones 1-3 build capacity, while Zones 4 and 5 hone existing fitness. Any good training program should include a balanced mix of all zones, because all of these energy systems contribute to an athlete’s ability.

READ ALSO: Heart rate in running: the zones for training well

Photo by Alex McCarthy / Huckster

Advertising