Milinkovic in extremis, Sarri remains third

ROMA – A goal in full recovery from Milinkovic saves Lazio and keeps them still in the running for the Champions League. With Lecce it is only 2-2. And the match had gone badly: missed penalty from Strefezza, then Immobile’s goal that hadn’t scored at home for 243 days. At the opening of the second half Oudin still scores. In the final, the Sergeant makes the Olimpico explode for a point that is important in the end. Sarri remains third, the Champions League is not over yet.

22:43

90’+7′ – The match ends at the Olimpico

Maresca whistles three times, at the Olimpico Lazio and Lecce make it 2-2. Intense game, in the end one point each.

22:40

90’+4′ – Lazio equalized

Ball in the vacant area, Milinkovic puts his head in and Falcone doesn’t arrive. Lazio draw, it’s 2-2.

22:37

90’+2′ – Lazio post

Pedro’s great shot from distance: full post. Last minutes of the match, 6 minutes of recovery.

22:20

76′ – Lazio opportunity with Immobile

Lazio tries with Immobile, Falcone replies present and rejects with his foot. Maximum effort of the biancocelesti in search of a draw.

21:56

51′ – Lecce continues, Oudin scores again

Luis Alberto loses the ball and Oudin, served by Strefezza, passes Provedel for the second time in the area with a first intention right footed shot.

21:50

46′ – The second half begins

Lazio-Lecce starts again. No changes to register. Immediately a problem for Milinkovic who falls badly: the sanitary ware comes in, but everything is ok.

21:33

45’+2 – Lecce equalized through Oudin

Quick restart from Lecce, the ball arrives from the wing to Oudin who finds the far corner with his left foot from outside. First goal in Serie A, it’s 1-1 at the Olimpico. Thus ends the first half.

21:29

43′ – Lazio close to doubling

Umtiti loses the ball outgoing, Luis Alberto serves Milinkovic who shoots weakly. Falcone gets there with his foot and saves him.

21:20

34′ – Goal from Lazio with Ciro Immobile

Luis Alberto’s through ball perfect in depth, Immobile made no mistake from a tight angle. He breaks his fast in the league: the Lazio striker is back. Biancocelesti lead 1-0.

21:08

23′ – Strefezza misses the penalty

From the spot Strefezza made a sensational mistake: the ball went out to Provedel’s right. Second mistake of the season from eleven meters for Lecce. Result still stuck at 0-0.

21:06

21′ – Penalty for Lecce

Blin and Hysaj in contact in the area, Maresca thinks about it for two seconds then whistles a penalty for Lecce.

21:05

20′ – Spirits turned on, Maresca intervenes

Foul by Banda on Lazzari, the referee doesn’t blow his whistle. The full-back then argues with Baroni, a stone’s throw from him. The Lazio full-back risks a second yellow card.

20:54

9′ – First yellow card of the match

Lazzari enters Banda from behind, it’s a foul and a yellow card. An interesting duel in these initial minutes was the one on Lazio’s right wing. Shortly thereafter yellow for Banda as well: warned, he will miss the next match.

20:52

7′ – First conclusion of the match: Oudin tries

Banda hooks well on the left, then unloads in the middle for Oudin’s shot: very high ball, first chance for Lecce.

20:45

1′ – Lazio-Lecce begins

Lazio-Lecce has begun at the Olimpico. First ball for Sarri’s biancocelesti who attack from Curva Nord towards Curva Sud. More than 40 thousand spectators.

20:20

The words of Luis Alberto

“Is this the strongest Luis Alberto ever? I don’t know if he’s the strongest, but for sure the most consistent, I’m another footballer mentally, I found this continuity without the ball, mental balance was necessary for me and for the team. In the role of point guard? I think it will be a role where I will end up playing in the last few years for characteristics, certainly, but I feel young and hopefully as late as possible”. As Luis Alberto in the pre match at Lazio Style Channel.

20:05

Lecce, the official formation

Lecce (4-3-3) – Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Gallo; Blin, Hjulmand, Oudin; Strefezza, Colombo, Banda. All. Barons.

20:00

Lazio’s attack

Lazio didn’t find the goal in the last round of the championship; only once under Maurizio Sarri’s management has the Capitoline team been without goals for two consecutive matches in Serie A: in November 2021, against Juventus and Napoli.

19:45

Lazio, the official formation

Lazio (4-3-3) – Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri.

19:40

The numbers of Lazio-Lecce

In the 15 Serie A matches staged at the Olimpico between Lazio and Lecce, the biancocelesti have only been without goals in one match in the partial: the first of the series, dated 30 April 1989 (0-0); since, 35 goals scored against the Giallorossi, for an average of 2.5 per game.

19:30

Lazio, forbidden to make mistakes

After a streak of seven wins and one draw, Lazio have suffered three defeats in their last four matches, only managing to win against Sassuolo. Four knockouts, as many as those put together in the previous 18 races. It’s forbidden to make mistakes with Lecce, the bonuses for the Champions League are over.