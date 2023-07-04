Inter: via Brozovic now all about Lukaku

“Don’t worry, I’m here, I chose Al Nassr”. Marcelo Brozóvic fly to Arabia and unlock the Inter transfer market. About 100 million euros for the Croatian in three years, 18 million for the transfer to the Nerazzurri. And now the real negotiation with Chelsea is starting to bring him back to Milan Romelu Lukaku. Open negotiation for “Big Rom” on the basis of a 5 million loan with a buy-out obligation set at 30 million. For the midfield the goal is Lazar Samardzic, but Udinese are asking for 25 million for the Serbian naturalized German. Meanwhile, an official proposal has not yet arrived from Manchester United for André Onana ma Samir Handanovic he should still get a contract renewal. The Nerazzurri company has armored the talent of the nursery until 2027 Francis Pio Esposito, protagonist at the recent Under 20 World Cup. Now it is likely that it will be filmed in Spezia. The goalkeeper Alex Cordaza free agent, should end up at Al-Nassr.

Davide Frattesi: Roma offer, but Milan overtake

At the heart of the summer market remains David Frattesi. Roma had made a new offer of 33 million euros to Sassuolo: 10 million immediately (those coming from the transfers to the Emilians of Cristian Volpato and Filippo Missori) plus another 11 and 3 bonuses in a year, with the loan formula with an obligation to buy back. But Milan, defined the sale of Sandro Tonali at Newcastle, he is ready to convince the CEO of the neroverdi Giovanni Carnevali. According to MediasetSport, the AC Milan offer is: Lorenzo Colombo and or Daniel Maldini and a cash amount not exceeding 25 million, for a total valuation close to 35 million. Maldini could also be used as a partial technical counterpart to take on the attacker Boulaye Dia of Salerno. He could leave Charles De Ketelaere, but not outright as Atalanta would like. Meanwhile it was offered Ryan Gravenberch, Dutch midfielder who wants to leave Bayern Munich.

Juve: here is the Giuntoli line

Cristiano Giuntoli designs the Juventus transfer market. Archived the renewal of Adrien Rabiot and the purchase of Timothy Weah, now the ex Napoli ds is studying how to reduce the black and white squad. Street John Square (now released) and sold outright Dejan Kulusevski (to Tottenham) now they are trying to sell Weston McKennie, Arthur Melo e Denis Zakaria. But from Alex Sandro to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny no one is considered by Giuntoli to be “non-transferable”. The targets are the attacker Dominic Berardi of Sassuolo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio.

Rome: no to Greenwood and braking on Scamacca. But there is Adama Traoré

Rome continues to move rapidly. Mourinho insists again to have Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder of Albanian origin will leave Arsenal and is valued at 20 million. The club’s interest in the attacker has been denied Mason Greenwood (Manchester United). The negotiation to bring back to Italy has been blocked Gianluca Scamacca because West Ham reject the loan formula. The new name of dg Tiago Pinto is Adam Traore. The Spaniard has released himself from Wolverhampton and is asking for a salary that does not exceed 3 million euros.

Double assault from Lazio: Marcos Leonardo plus Orsolini

Lazio are also active and are trying to tie with Santos to bring the young talent to Italy Marcos Leonardo. The Brazilian club does not need to sell and therefore Lotito will have to raise the offer by 12 million euros. Frozen the negotiation with Sassuolo for BerardiLazio are now negotiating with Bologna for Riccardo Orsolini (10 million). But there was a survey for Wilfried Zaha, free after the end of his deal with Crystal Palace, and for which there is competition from Fenerbahce. Meanwhile, while Sarri continues to ask Lucas Torreira for the midfield, work is also being done on the lower left winger and the hottest name is that of the Hungarian Milos Kerkez (The Alkmaar).

