Home » The water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant will be discharged into the ocean, clash with China: “It’s not your sewer”
World

The water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant will be discharged into the ocean, clash with China: “It’s not your sewer”

by admin
The water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant will be discharged into the ocean, clash with China: “It’s not your sewer”

BEIJING – The positive evaluation of the IAEA has arrived. Japan is ready to dump more than one million cubic meters of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, used to cool the nuclear reactors of the Fukushima plant hit by the 2011 tsunami, starting this summer. A process that will take between 30 and 40 years. However, a project which is undermining the already difficult relations between Tokyo and Beijing and which continues to arouse alarm also in South Korea and the Pacific islands.

See also  Cemeteries emergency, 140 thousand euros for Reset

You may also like

Hong Kong Property Sales Decline for Three Consecutive...

4G and 5G with TIM and Vodafone for...

Jorge Lendeborg Resigns as Adviser to Dominican Presidential...

Attack in Tel Aviv, seven injured, three seriously....

Shooting in Texas, there are dead and wounded:...

“A dream comes true.” And it relaunches the...

Babel River, breaking latest news of its 2023...

Humanitarian action of the FBiH Government Info

Academic Theater Festival PAF | MobIT

The Fascinating Discovery of a 9kg Stone in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy