The water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant will be discharged into the ocean, clash with China: “It’s not your sewer”

BEIJING – The positive evaluation of the IAEA has arrived. Japan is ready to dump more than one million cubic meters of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, used to cool the nuclear reactors of the Fukushima plant hit by the 2011 tsunami, starting this summer. A process that will take between 30 and 40 years. However, a project which is undermining the already difficult relations between Tokyo and Beijing and which continues to arouse alarm also in South Korea and the Pacific islands.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

