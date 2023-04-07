The footballer who relaunched himself with the Udinese shirt last season is ready to return to the Dacia Arena

The red and white defender Pablo Marì is ready to return to play at the Dacia Arena. A year ago hardly anyone would have thought of the club’s failure to renew its trust in a footballer so inclined to help the cause and above all ready right from the start. Today, however, the story is very different as the renewal never came and as a result Pablo signed for a new club over the summer: Monza. Just the company of Berlusconi will be addressed by Udinese in the next few hours. This is the great opportunity to welcome the Spanish central defender who did so much good during the six months he lived in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

No hard feelings will be held against Pablo Mari. We’re talking about a footballer who in a very short time managed to make himself loved by everyone and above all to replace an important figure like Bram Nuytinck on the pitch. His growth has been astounding and for this reason he is sorry even if his replacement (Jaka Bijol) is playing a sensational season. Eventually the market says that Udinese made the right choice, since he saved a lot of salary money. Above all, with five million, she has secured a defender who is still in the prime of his career and with a great desire to do.

The welcome by the stadium — Expected a real sports festival during the match on Saturday afternoon. Pablo Marì will be welcomed in a positive way by all Udinese fans. Consequently, one can do nothing but wish victory to the best. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest news from the incoming market. The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino is getting busy. The new Handanovic could arrive in Udine

April 7 – 12.50pm

