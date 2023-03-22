Home World “Tell me what’s up”, the new video clip of Miniño
The band from Valladolid Pussycat Today he premieres with us the video clip for “Dime qué tal”, the second preview of what will be his next EP.

Under the Intromúsica label, Miniño publishes “Dime qué tal”, a song that talks about that intimate moment in which we have the feeling of missing a person, remembering all the moments and plans we had made together and those that remained to do, feel that that has already happened and nothing will return.

Irene of Anta is responsible for the direction and direction of photography of the video clip, which has starred Nacho Malmierca.

Along with this single, Miniño has announced new dates for his 2023 tour. The group from Valladolid will perform on March 24 in Burgos with Sakifas at Sala Sohho, on March 31 in Toledo with Tu Suerte at Sala Pícaro, on April 14 in Valladolid with Bala in the Porta Caeli room, on May 6 in Vitoria in the Orbain Kultur elkartea room, and on May 12 in Leon with Monteperdido in the Gran Cafe room.

