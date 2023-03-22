In the third and final ODI match played between India and Australia, the guest Australia has won by 21 runs. Australia has avenged the Test series defeat by winning the series 1-2. Australia won the toss and elected to bat first and the entire team was out after scoring 269 runs in the allotted 50 overs. Mitchell Marsh scored 47, wicketkeeper Alex Carey 38 and Travis Head scored 33 runs. For India, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav took 3,3 wickets while Mohammad Siraj and Akshar Patel took 2,2 wickets. In reply, the host India were bowled out for 248 runs in 49.1 overs chasing a target of 270 runs. Virat Kohli scored 54, Hardik Pandya 40, Shibman Gill 37 and Rohit Sharma 30. Adam Zampa dismissed 4 players. Ashton Agar took 2 while Stoinis and Abbott got one each. Thus, Australia won the third ODI match against the host India and won the series 1-2.