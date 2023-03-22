Home News Australia avenged the defeat in the Test series by winning the ODI series
News

Australia avenged the defeat in the Test series by winning the ODI series

by admin
Australia avenged the defeat in the Test series by winning the ODI series

In the third and final ODI match played between India and Australia, the guest Australia has won by 21 runs. Australia has avenged the Test series defeat by winning the series 1-2. Australia won the toss and elected to bat first and the entire team was out after scoring 269 runs in the allotted 50 overs. Mitchell Marsh scored 47, wicketkeeper Alex Carey 38 and Travis Head scored 33 runs. For India, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav took 3,3 wickets while Mohammad Siraj and Akshar Patel took 2,2 wickets. In reply, the host India were bowled out for 248 runs in 49.1 overs chasing a target of 270 runs. Virat Kohli scored 54, Hardik Pandya 40, Shibman Gill 37 and Rohit Sharma 30. Adam Zampa dismissed 4 players. Ashton Agar took 2 while Stoinis and Abbott got one each. Thus, Australia won the third ODI match against the host India and won the series 1-2.

See also  Covid in Italy, the bulletin of 25 April: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

You may also like

4,100 KILOS OF PARAGUAYAN MARIJUANA SEIZED IN BRAZIL...

Video: This is how he introduced Juan Pablo...

Gradually almost 16 percent more wages for bus...

Electoral Justice presents the “Informed Vote” campaign

Ex-mayor Tuto Uhía is acquitted for the crime...

People from Ukraine protest in Essen against IOC...

Israeli drone crashed in Syria

Cabal and Roy are listed

New emojis on Whatsapp – these 21 characters...

Is there any mistake in the understanding and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy