“The fact that The monster has been at the top of the best sellers on Amazon for a few hours and says a lot about the publishing crisis… no, I’m very happy. That the monsterification process is there seems obvious to me. There is no one who has denied any of the facts of the book.’ So the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi during a press conference in the Senate. Iv’s leader attacks the intelligence officer in her book The monster: «Belloni is the same person that I took out of the race for the Quirinale. So the truth about the case will only be known in 15 years.”

Mantovano, full confidence in the director Dis Belloni November 21, 2022



“If someone thinks that in the face of everything that has happened, someone like me gets scared or stops, they have the wrong person. I will continue to go to trials, I will continue to write, with all the printed papers I have aside. If you thought you were going to frighten or threaten me, you have the wrong target. I finish the tour on the Monster and start doing politics myself again », adds Renzi.

The leader of Italia Viva also answers to the National Association of Magistrates. «The declarations of the ANM against me are now methodical and we must respect the sense of rhythm that the trade unionists in the robes have. Renzi delegitimizes the judiciary? Who do it? Who goes to the hearing or who does not respect the decisions of the Cassation? But does it seem normal to you? The prosecutor’s name is Luca Turco. Who delegitimizes the judiciary? Those who make appeals or those who sexually harass a colleague, I am referring to Giuseppe Creazzo ».