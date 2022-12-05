From the MiCo congress center in Milan, where the national assembly of Italia Viva was held, Matteo Renzi launches the federation with Carlo Calenda’s party, Action. A political synthesis of what has presented itself up to now as the “Third pole”: «I will propose to vote for a mandate to make the federation agreement with Action and Carlo Calenda. I will ask you to form a federation and not a party immediately and this will lead Iv to change his physiognomy a bit”, he told the MiCo audience asking for an effort for the “membership for 2023 and then – he added – once the federation is made, I will propose to make the changes with a commitment: I’m not leaving the field.”

The speech by the leader of Italia Viva lasts almost two hours, ranging from the geopolitical crisis to the jabs at the government. The gaze, however, is projected towards the European elections of 2024. A true goal to which the former prime minister wants to “arrive prepared”. «Many people are leaving the Democratic Party because they believe that here is the house of the future and not the house of memories. But to do it we have to create a federation with Calenda ».

Renzi’s long report, in fact, is also an opportunity to attack and at the same time wink at the Democratic Party to which he does not spare criticism on a national scale but to which he proposes an electoral ticket for the regional elections in Lombardy: «If tomorrow morning an overall leads Pierfrancesco Majorino to agree to be Letizia Moratti’s deputy, in February in Lombardy they win after 30 years and the Region changes colour. I don’t think that this appeal will stop the Democratic Party, but I hope until the end». Renzi is in fact convinced that “in Lombardy one could even win – he added – but the allergy to victory that characterized the action of the Democratic Party in politics was also transmitted by contagion to the Lombard Democratic Party”. According to Renzi “it is clear that Moratti does not come from the political culture of the left, we too had come to this”. But after the reinstatement of no-vax doctors “he chose to give a signal and even the friends of the Lombard Democratic Party know it”. And in any case “I also say this to the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala whose administrative capacity I appreciate, a little less the political vision – he continued – if we want to win in Lombardy the possibility of making a Moratti-Majorino ticket would give us the advantage” . But “if it disgusts you to win and you like losing – concluded Renzi – then keep Majorino and the important thing will be to participate”.