Reopened the kiosk inside the Parco della Liberazione e della Pace (ex Hippodrome) [notiziediprato.it]

Reopened the kiosk inside the Parco della Liberazione e della Pace (ex Hippodrome)

The point of reference and refreshment is usable again for the many families who frequent the large green area at the gates of the historic center

The Guzman kiosk has reopened, inside the Liberation and Peace Park (formerly the Hippodrome). A point of reference and refreshment for the many families who frequent the large green area at the gates of the historic centre. The Park is in fact the daily destination of many people, whether to read a book in the shade, do fitness or take the children to the play areas. In August, the kiosk will be open every day from 5 to 10 pm and is therefore ideal for those who want to have a snack or an aperitif under the trees. In fact, Guzman offers aperitifs, soft drinks, tapas, fried fish, watermelon and much more. The activity will also continue in September with times yet to be defined but which could also extend into the morning.

