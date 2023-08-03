Home » Reopened the kiosk inside the Parco della Liberazione e della Pace (ex Hippodrome) [notiziediprato.it]
News

Reopened the kiosk inside the Parco della Liberazione e della Pace (ex Hippodrome) [notiziediprato.it]

by admin
Reopened the kiosk inside the Parco della Liberazione e della Pace (ex Hippodrome) [notiziediprato.it]

02.08.2023 h 14:10 comments

Reopened the kiosk inside the Parco della Liberazione e della Pace (ex Hippodrome)

The point of reference and refreshment is usable again for the many families who frequent the large green area at the gates of the historic center

The Guzman kiosk has reopened, inside the Liberation and Peace Park (formerly the Hippodrome). A point of reference and refreshment for the many families who frequent the large green area at the gates of the historic centre. The Park is in fact the daily destination of many people, whether to read a book in the shade, do fitness or take the children to the play areas. In August, the kiosk will be open every day from 5 to 10 pm and is therefore ideal for those who want to have a snack or an aperitif under the trees. In fact, Guzman offers aperitifs, soft drinks, tapas, fried fish, watermelon and much more. The activity will also continue in September with times yet to be defined but which could also extend into the morning.

Associated local editions: Prato

Date of the news:
02.08.2023 h 14:10

comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

See also  Guatemala opens a third process against journalist José Rubén Mora, the main critic of President Giammattei

You may also like

Five things that Poland can inspire us with...

The Colombian women’s soccer team goes for the...

Implementing Theme Education: Grasping the General Requirements and...

when is it not mandatory? — idealist/news

Investigation Reveals Findings of Negligence and Violations in...

Architectural barriers, funds to Municipalities to eliminate them...

German press: Mass trials in El Salvador and...

Plate replacement works continue on Avenida del Libertador...

Exploring the Popularity and Benefits of Community Canteens:...

Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy