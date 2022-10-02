Home News The daily usage of Beidou system exceeds 100 billion: AutoNavi Baidu achieves sub-meter positioning and mobile phone navigation is more accurate
The daily usage of Beidou system exceeds 100 billion: AutoNavi Baidu achieves sub-meter positioning and mobile phone navigation is more accurate

We learned from the official website of China Beidou satellite navigation system that recently, Baidu Maps official announcement released the latest progress in the application of Beidou satellite navigation system.The daily positioning volume of Beidou satellites exceeded 100 billion times for the first time.

Baidu Maps announced the official switch to give priority to the use of the Beidou system for positioning“Baidu Map Intelligent Positioning Open Service” was upgraded and renamed “Baidu Map Beidou Positioning Open Platform”.

It is understood that under the empowerment of Beidou,Baidu Maps has been upgraded to realize lane-level navigation, parking space-level navigation and many other functions.

Beidou system helps realize “lane-level navigation” function

Beidou system helps realize the function of “parking level navigation”

Lane-level navigation can help users obtain real-time information on the accident lane ahead in high and expressway driving scenarios, and dynamically guide users to avoid dangerous lanes in advance;

Parking-level navigation is aimed at the problem of “difficult parking” in parking scenarios, and provides services for “Asia’s largest parking lot” Beijing Huiju Shopping Center and “Asia’s largest comprehensive railway passenger transport hub” Beijing Fengtai Station.

Prior to this, AutoNavi’s lane-level navigation has also been fully launched, which is an innovative service for the application of Beidou’s advanced technology to civilian use. Use high-definition rendering technology to restore the real road scene to the greatest extent, including the number of lanes, entrances and exits of the current road;By applying the sub-meter-level high-precision positioning of the Beidou system, the positioning accuracy has evolved from the road level of 5-10 meters to the lane level of less than 1 meter to achieve high-precision guidance.

It is understood that with the opening of the Beidou-3 global satellite navigation system, my country’s space and ground infrastructure have already had relatively complete service capabilities, and the application and industrialization of Beidou has gradually deepened. The new progress of Beidou in map navigation is another important achievement of Beidou application serving the public.

