Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline starts commercial operations

On October 1, European Commission President von der Leyen delivered a speech at the launching ceremony of the commercial operation of the Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline. The Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline started commercial operations on October 1. Bulgarian President Radev said the same day, this pipeline will change the European energy map. It is understood that the Greece-Bulgaria natural gas pipeline has a total length of 182 kilometers and is connected to the Greek national natural gas transmission system and the trans-Adriatic natural gas pipeline in the Greek city of Komotini. The pipeline is designed to transport 3 billion cubic meters per year, which can then be expanded to 5 billion cubic meters per year. European Commission President von der Leyen said at the start-up ceremony of commercial operation held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, that the Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline can meet all the natural gas supply required by Bulgaria, which is expected to change the European energy security situation. Xinhua News Agency (Photo provided by the operator of the Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnection Pipeline) 