The Bogotá Aqueduct reported that it has already managed to repair the unforeseen damage to the water supply network of the storage line that carries this input to the tanks of Sierra Morena 3, Santo Domingo Antiguo and Santo Domingo Nuevo in the town of Ciudad Bolívar .

The unforeseen event had occurred at the operating levels of the Casablanca tank, the point from which the supply to the Sierra Morena pumping chain is made, and the contingency had affected the continuity of service in all the tanks that make up this chain.

This way The water service is fully restored during the afternoon and evening of this Friday, April 7, 2023 in the following neighborhoods and areas of the town of Ciudad Bolívar:

Sierra Morena Tank 3

Delimitation of routes:

Transversal 50 to Carrera 77C between Calle 62 Sur to Calle 78 Sur

Barrios: Tres Reyes, El Espino, Estancia Viewpoint, Santo Domingo, Sierra Morena III, Santa Viviana, Caracolí, La Isla, La Esperanza, La Union, Los Robles, Oasis, Progreso, Villa Esperanza El Barreno

Old Santo Domingo Tank

Delimitation of roads in the following polygons:

Diagonal 43J to Calle 42C, between Carrera 33A Este to Carrera 47 Este

Calle 61 to Diagonal 43J, between Carrera 24 Este to Carrera 33C Este

Calle 43 D to Calle 42B, between Carrera 22A Este to Carrera 27 Este

Barrios: Altos Del Pino, Brisas Arenera 1, Brisas Arenera 2, Brisas Arenera 3, Corinto III El Paraíso, Luis Carlos Galan II, Luis Carlos Galan III, Mirador De Corinto III, Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo New Tank

Delimitation of roads: Calle 61 to Calle 44B, between Carrera 12A East to Carrera 26 East.

Barrios: Chapel, Carlos Pizarro, Casaloma, Luis Carlos Galán I, Loma Linda, Minuto De Dios, Newfoundland, Villa Mercedes I, Villa Mercedes II, Villas de Casa Loma.