One of the knots to untie in view of the next season at home Juventus is that related to doorman. Szczesny today he is a fixed point for the bianconeri, but the contract is not very long. There expiration is set for June 2024con option until 2025. Especially with Allegri on the bench, the Pole would be sure of his place as starter again next year, but the management could already start looking around for the future.

⚪⚫ Szczesny away? Juventus aim for Vicario or Carnesecchi

Szczesny he is not on the market, but the company is making assessments of him with a view to economic and financial sustainability. Given the age, the salary of the footballer is far too high and, if the Juventus should he receive a “greedy” offer, he might think of selling it. Everything is still to be decided, but if Szczęsny were to leave, Juventus would be looking for a goalkeeper in the Italian league: Vicar e Meatballs the favourites.

🆕 READ ALSO: Turin: hunt for full-back, Roma on a Real Madrid player

⚫🔵 Inzaghi at risk of exemption, the match against Benfica was decisive

There is heavy air in the house Inter after the 1-1 draw at the home of Salernitana, which could jeopardize the Nerazzurri’s Champions League run. The defendant number one is undoubtedly the technician, Simone Inzaghito which the team’s performance is contested, but also unconvincing substitutions.

That is why, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter evaluates the coach’s exemption. However, the management wants to wait for Tuesday’s match against Benfica in the Champions League, before making a decision of this caliber.

It must be said that Inzaghi is not the only defendant in casa Inter, i players and in particular the attack nerazzurri, are demonstrating unprecedented difficulty with Only 1 goal from play in the last 6 games argue. At the end of the season, a revolution will be needed in many respects, with players who don’t give everything on the pitch and seem to have lost the stimuli of the past.

🖥❌ Cassano banned from Twitch? Forbidden word spoken live

The bobo tv for some time now he has been offering real pearls, football thoughts and opinions that divide public opinion. Christian VieriLele AdaniNicola Fan and Anthony Cassano always the protagonists, but really the latter would risk being banned Twitchthe streaming platform on which the show is broadcast.

The former striker of Bari, Rome and Inter among others, has in fact uttered a forbidden word during the last transmission, the so-called “N-word“. These are his words relating to the chaos that took place at the end of Juventus–Inter Of Italian Cupconcerning i racist chants towards Lukaku:

Still today, in 2023 and racist, and ne***, and up and down. Enough, can’t take it anymore. Do you know what to do Lele? The leaders of Italian football must start, without ifs and buts: certain penalties. Inter, Juve, Milan, Cesena, Viterbese, Sanmartinese. Are you wrong? Five, six, seven games closed the stadium. Without the lawyer being able to defend you.

HERE’S THE VIDEO: