Sports

Of Sports editorial team

The Court “deferred to the United Sections the knowledge of the complaint” presented by Juventus. The hearing will be held before April 23 when Juventus-Naples will be played and therefore it will decide whether it will be possible to play with the public or not

The first section of the FIGC Sports Court of Appeal suspended the closure of the first tier of the South grandstand of Juventus’ Allianz Arena and postponed the decision to the United Sections.

Indeed, the Court “deferred to the United Sections the knowledge of the complaint” presented by the Juventus club against the sanction that had been inflicted for the racist chants against Romelu Lukaku at the end of the Coppa Italia match with Inter on 4 April, match which ended with the brawl between the players and with the expulsion of the Nerazzurri forward for double yellow because his exultation (with a military salute and index finger to the mouth) had been interpreted as provocative. In reality Lukaku, who complained in the following days that he had been the subject of racist chants, had already cheered in that way in other circumstances. In any case, the attacker remains disqualified for the second leg.

The sports judge had decided to close the hottest part of the stadium curve for one shift, but now the postponement has arrived to the United Sections which will in any case meet before 23 Aprilwhen the match against Napoli will be played at the Stadium: it will therefore still be time to decide whether to open the match against the leaders to the public.

April 14, 2023 (change April 14, 2023 | 11:00 pm)

