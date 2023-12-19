Report: iPad Pro receives MagSafe – concrete implementation remains to be seen | News

Tue, 3:04 p.m. Hardware: iPad bkIn some households there are hardly any cables left to charge certain electronic devices: There is now a whole range of accessories that either have an inductive charging field or integrate one and act as a stand for the iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods is used. What the products mentioned all have in common is that a cable is not necessary to supply energy. The situation is different with the iPad: without a Lightning or USB-C cable, charging the tablet is simply impossible. However, that could change for the first time next year, albeit only for a few selected and high-priced models.

New features for the iPad Pro

MacRumors points in a new report to a source who has insight into companies that make magnets for Apple. She thinks it is conceivable that MagSafe technology will find its way into tablets next year. A ring of magnets on the back of the device ensures that an appropriate inductive charger is held correctly. However, the feature is unlikely to reach a wide range of buyers: it is exclusively reserved for the iPad Pro. According to rumors, the product will have a new design anyway and possibly a 0.1 inch larger display – i.e. 11.1 instead of 11 and 13 instead of 12.9 inch panels. The switch to OLED is also taking place.

MagSafe like on the Mac?

Leakers like Mark Gurman have already stated in the past that Cupertino is working on a glass back for the iPad Pro to make it suitable for inductive charging. However, it is questionable whether a 15 watt charger makes much sense given the large battery capacity of the iPad Pro. However, the report also considers a different interpretation of the information mentioned to be conceivable: under certain circumstances, the tablet will have a MagSafe port, as is common on some MacBooks. This means that only the cable would stick magnetically.

