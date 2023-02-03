The Ministry of Transportation released the Comprehensive Border Instructions, which sets the requirements for the transit of vehicles from Venezuela, following the provisions signed on December 31, 2022 by the heads of this Colombian portfolio, Guillermo Reyes, and his counterpart, Ramón Velázquez, in the Operational Plan for the Gradual Reactivation of International Cargo and Passenger Transport by Road.

The requirements will enter into force on February 9; however, you will have an eight day transition period.

In this regard, Minister Reyes explained that “this Operational Plan, which begins today with a first phase of socialization with transporters and the community of the Comprehensive Border Instructions, until next February 8, will benefit international transport and will progressively improve conditions of other modes of transport.

“It is important to highlight that these processes will be carried out under an exhaustive evaluation of the development of the commercial operation, thinking first of the economic development of carriers and the population located on the border,” added the Minister.

For entry and transit, private vehicles, motorcycles, collective cross-border public service (origin-destination buses and minibuses Special Border Development Unit – UEDF), individual cross-border public service vehicles (taxis), international cargo and transport vehicles international passenger, must meet the following requirements:

Private vehicles

• Driving license

• Compulsory Traffic Accident Insurance (SOAT) in force

• Vehicle ownership document

• The vehicle must circulate with its plates in a visible place.

• Comply with peak and plate conditions or mobility restrictions in the corresponding territorial unit.

• If the transit through the country is less than 3 months, it will not require technical-mechanical and gas inspection. The vehicle must be in optimal mechanical and safety conditions.

• The admissible documents for immigration control are: Valid passport, Venezuelan citizenship/identity card, Special Permit to Stay (PEP), Temporary Protection Permit (PPT), Border Mobility Card (TMF).

• The stay period enabled by the Border Mobility Card and the Venezuelan identity card must not exceed seven (7) calendar days.

motorcycles

• Driving license

• SOAT vigente

• Vehicle ownership document

• The vehicle must circulate with its plates in a visible place

• Mandatory wearing of helmet and reflective vest

• Prohibited the circulation of passenger or male grill in the corresponding territorial unit.

• Comply with peak and plate conditions or mobility restrictions in the corresponding territorial unit.

• If the transit through the country is less than 3 months, it will not require technical-mechanical and gas inspection. The vehicle must be in optimal mechanical and safety conditions.

• The admissible documents for immigration control are: Valid passport, Venezuelan citizenship/identity card, Special Permit to Stay (PEP), Temporary Protection Permit (PPT), Border Mobility Card (TMF).

Collective cross-border public service (origin-destination buses and minibuses Special Border Development Unit – UEDF)

• Driving license

• Technical – mechanical review

• SOAT vigente

• Contractual and Non-contractual Civil Liability Policy

• Vehicle Ownership Document or Vehicle Registration Certificate

• Permit or card of operation or certificate of provision of the CPS service and the DT 9 or DT 10.

• The vehicle must circulate with its plates in a visible place.

• The vehicle cannot exceed 24 years. Must be registered on March 15, 2000, according to Law 2198 of 2022.

• The authorized transport terminals must circulate along the authorized routes with the final destination.

• Peak and plate conditions or mobility restrictions must be followed.

• The use of tinted windows is not allowed.

• The owner of the vehicle must register in the metropolitan area or before the competent transport authority to facilitate the tasks of inspection, surveillance and control both of the territorial and national order.

• The admissible documents for immigration control are: Valid passport, Venezuelan citizenship card/identity card, Special Permit to Stay (PEP), Temporary Protection Permit (PPT), Border Mobility Card (TMF).

Taxis

• Driving license

• Technical – mechanical review

• SOAT vigente

• Contractual and Non-contractual Civil Liability Policy

• Vehicle Ownership Document or Vehicle Registration Certificate

• Permit or operation card

• The vehicle must circulate with its plates in a visible place.

• The vehicle cannot exceed 24 years. Must be registered on March 15, 2000.

• The routes on the origin – destination route are carried out under a door-to-door transport service. The return is made without passengers.

• Peak and plate conditions or mobility restrictions must be followed.

• The use of tinted windows is not allowed.

• The owner of the vehicle must register in the metropolitan area or before the competent transport authority to facilitate the tasks of inspection, surveillance and control of both the territorial and national order.

• The admissible documents for immigration control are: Valid passport, Venezuelan citizenship card/identity card, Special Permit to Stay (PEP), Temporary Protection Permit (PPT), Border Mobility Card (TMF).

International freight transport

• Driving license

• Technical – mechanical review

• SOAT vigente

• Contractual and Non-contractual Civil Liability Policy for international transport of goods by road.

• Vehicle Ownership Document or Vehicle Registration Certificate

• International Cargo Manifest issued by the authorized company.

• The vehicle and cargo unit must circulate with their license plates in a visible place.

• Certificate of Qualification

• International Road Bill of Lading

• The cargo must be unloaded and/or transshipped to the authorized warehouses and/or warehouses that are located within a range not exceeding twenty (20) kilometers from the border.

• The admissible documents for immigration control are: Valid passport, Venezuelan citizenship card/identity card, Special Permit to Stay (PEP), Temporary Protection Permit (PPT), Border Mobility Card (TMF).

International passenger transport

• Driving license

• Technical – mechanical review

• Mandatory current SOAT insurance

• Contractual and Non-contractual Civil Liability Policy for international passenger transport.

• Vehicle ownership document or vehicle registration certificate.

• Manifest and/or list of passengers

• Permit or operation card

• The vehicle must circulate with its plates in a visible place

• The admissible documents for immigration control are: Valid passport, Venezuelan citizenship card/identity card, Special Permit to Stay (PEP), Temporary Protection Permit (PPT), Border Mobility Card (TMF).