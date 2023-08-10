Research and businesses, 52 million euros and 105 projects to boost technological innovation in Emilia-Romagna — Emilia-Romagna Region

An alliance between world of research and business to push on innovation and the qualification of the Emilia-Romagna production system, with particular attention to the issues of the circular economy, climate change and the digital transition.

I am 105 strategic industrial research projects funded by Region con 52 million euros. Resources that move a total investment of over 73 million 800 thousand eurosalso considering the co-financing by the beneficiaries.

Projects promoted by laboratories accredited to the High Technology Network, universities, public and private research centresin close collaboration with the businesses interested in the exploitation and industrialization of the results.

Several sectors are involved, in line with the objectives of the Regional smart specialization strategy 2021-2027: innovation of materials, sustainable and innovative mobility and motoring; climate and natural resources; manufacturing 4.0; clean, safe and affordable energy; artificial intelligence and big data. But also health; territorial, cultural heritage and regional identity; cities and communities of the future.

An extensive network of laboratories and companies

To promote industrial research projects strategies and transfer the scientific and technological results to the business system. In summary, this is the objective of the “Call for strategic industrial research projects aimed at the priority areas of the Smart Specialization Strategy” released last March and which provided for an initial allocation of 25 million euros.

The network of companies and research centers involved has been extended. In fact, the projects were proposed by groupings ranging from a minimum of three to a maximum of five laboratories, of which at least two are accredited to the High Technology Network of the Emilia-Romagna Region. While they are at least two companies involved in cooperation agreement that each beneficiary has stipulated for each project. The companies will have to actively participate in the various phases of the project, verify and demonstrate the technologies introduced, enjoying experimental access to the results to be disseminated to other interested companies, also with the support of the Clust-ERs and the Technopolis network.