The Myth of 10,000 Steps: New Study Reveals the Ideal Number for Health Benefits

New Study Finds 10,000 Steps a Day is not Necessary for Health Benefits

Forget the milestone of 10,000 steps a day: a new study says that much less is needed to have beneficial effects on health. Provided, however, that you are constant in the movement.

Once upon a time there was the myth of 10,000 steps a day: a standard that has been with us for years, meticulously measured by wrist pedometers and smartphone apps. If reaching the “magic number” of steps is difficult in everyday life, between offices and public transport, don’t worry: a new study claims that much fewer are needed to have beneficial effects on health and reduce the risks for our cardiovascular system.

A good habit to start cultivating on vacation and to carry on even when you return: but then, how many steps should we take every day?

The ‘ideal’ number of steps to stay healthy

That physical activity is good for your health is not a new discovery: movement, together with diet, is one of our best allies for a long and healthy life. According to data from the World Health Organization, insufficient physical activity is the fourth most frequent cause of death in the world. A study carried out by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and from Medical University of Lodz in Poland published on European Journal of Preventive Medicine, however, questioned the ideal goal of 10,000 steps a day.

The researchers conducted an analysis of the habits of 226,000 people around the world to highlight the beneficial effects of walking: according to their conclusions, 2,300 steps a day bring the first real benefits on the heart and blood vessels, while 4,000 steps a day are enough to start reducing the risk of premature death. In general, the research states, the more you walk the better: every thousand more steps the risk of premature death decreases by 15%.

The beneficial effects of walking

Researchers have also shown that walking has beneficial effects in people of both sexes and of all ages, but that the greatest benefits are found among the under 60s. Walking is a workout suitable for almost everyone because it is low impact: according to experts, it would be enough to make small changes in the daily routine to start seeing the difference. Get off the bus two stops early, shop on foot, stretch your legs occasionally if you work at a desk.

Walking has a positive impact on muscles and joints, but also on blood pressure and metabolism. Furthermore, walking in greenery has a relaxing effect on the nervous system, releases endorphins and ‘rests’ the gaze from the screens. Why wait until September to start this good habit?

