[Epoch Times, August 4, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xu Menger) Recently, residents of several communities in Pangezhuang Town, Daxing District, Beijing experienced varying degrees of diarrhea, vomiting and other symptoms. Subsequently, the official report said that some of them were acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. Local people were dissatisfied with the official notification, and they all said that there was a problem with the tap water.

Mainland Jimu News reported on August 3 that a resident of Yuyuan Community in Pangezhuang Town said that on the afternoon of August 1, she suddenly felt sick to her stomach, thinking it was a stomachache and didn’t care. That night, she began to have diarrhea and vomiting. “I ran to the toilet a dozen times in one night.”

After the resident took antidiarrheal drugs, the symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting improved. On the morning of the 3rd, she had stomach pain again, so she went to the town clinic for medical treatment. Doctors diagnosed her with gastroenteritis.

Residents with symptoms in the local Longxingyuan community set up a WeChat group. According to information in the group, as of 9:00 p.m. on the 3rd, dozens of residents living in Yuyuan, Longxingyuan, Longjingwan and other communities all reported vomiting and diarrhea.

A resident of Longxingyuan Community said that on July 31, his wife began to have diarrhea, and then he also began to vomit and have diarrhea. There are still many people in the community who are unwell, and the residents suspect that it is a problem with the local water quality.

In response, the staff of the Daxing District Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing responded that they are currently cooperating with the Water Affairs Bureau to conduct an investigation.

On August 3, the Pangezhuang Town Government issued a “Circular” stating that since August 1, some community residents in the town have suffered from vomiting, diarrhea and other symptoms one after another. After preliminary investigation, some of the cases were caused by acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection.

The notice said that village (resident) friends are reminded to wash their hands logistically before meals, not to eat cold or undercooked food, and not to drink raw water. If you have gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, please seek medical attention in time.

The local official notification aroused dissatisfaction among the people, who all pointed to the problem of the tap water.

On August 4, the netizen “shara Panpan” said, “The official said it was norovirus, but many patients went to the hospital and tested negative for norovirus. Many families also used tap water and had symptoms, but those who did not use tap water had no symptoms. If you don’t believe me, you can go to the field and ask, nine out of ten have symptoms only after using water.”

“Xiao Xiao doesn’t have a little love song 00” said, “This result can’t be convincing to the public. We all vomit and have diarrhea. This is a common phenomenon. As far as I know, most of the people in our community have the same symptoms. Norovirus, how did the relevant authorities detect the norovirus?”

“White Tea Milk Cat” said, “First of all, I went to the hospital to check and ruled out cholera and norovirus. I really don’t know what I’m hiding, and no one is here to deal with it.”

“Coke-drinking girl” said, “It’s obvious that there is a problem with the water you drink, what do you want to cover up, who do you want to cover up, what propaganda is going on all day, and it’s okay to do practical things.”

“Sunshine 268” said, “Not only has the incident not stopped, but people are still getting infected, and all the communities in Pangezhuang are infected. Now when you go to the emergency department in Daxing, as long as you see diarrhea, the doctor will tell you directly. It belongs to Pangegezhuang! Now no one dares to eat the tap water of Pangegezhuang, and everyone buys bottled water. Let’s solve it as soon as possible!”

“Rabbit and Radish” said, “This is not a hygiene issue at all, we are very particular about hygiene, we definitely don’t know if it’s the water or where the pollution is, otherwise it’s impossible to suddenly a large area, this is not an exception, it’s not the same. It’s like talking about hygiene!”

Responsible editor: Lin Congwen