Resistance to robbery in water motor shop, plumber killed

Resistance to robbery in water motor shop, plumber killed

The robbers also fired and fled leaving the motorcycle on the spot. File photo

Sunday, May 7, 2023, 5:26 p.m

Karachi: A young plumber was killed and another plumber was seriously injured when armed bandits opened fire on resistance during a robbery at a water pump and motor shop in Golimarki sanitary market.

According to the details, the deceased youth was identified as 25-year-old Daniyal son of Sabra and the injured person was identified as 50-year-old Salim son of Amir Ahmed Khan.
As soon as the incident was reported, the police and Rangers officers reached the spot and started investigating the incident by collecting evidence from the spot. And there were 2 plumbers.

Two motorcyclists entered the shop with the intention of robbery and the shopkeeper’s son Nouman fired at the robbers with his licensed 9mm pistol, at which the robbers also fired and escaped leaving their motorcycle on the spot.

One of the plumbers in the shop was killed by a bullet on Daniyal and the other plumber Salim was injured.

