Home » The Czech doubles four went to the WC in Zagreb for the first triumph in the WC
Sports

The Czech doubles four went to the WC in Zagreb for the first triumph in the WC

by admin

The pair four of Filip Zima, Jan Potůček, Dalibor Neděla, Marek Diblík claimed their first triumph in the series at the Rowing World Cup in Zagreb and followed Kristýna Neuhortová’s win in the lightweight skiff on Saturday. Miroslav Vraštil and Jiří Šimánek took advantage of the weaker competition at the opening SP of the season to win silver in the lightweight double skiff, as well as the coxless pair Radka Novotníková and Pavlína Flamíková.

See also  The 2nd "First Home" Fujian-Taiwan Employee Sports Exchange Competition Held-Original News-Southeast Network

You may also like

Monaco recovers in Angers and consolidates its fourth...

World Superbike Championship race in Barcelona: Bautista wins...

Exeter City 3-2 Morecambe: Jay Stansfield hat-trick relegates...

Juventus on the way to the Champions League

Port Vale 1-3 Plymouth Argyle: Pilgrims win League...

Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul is out for Game...

Udinese-Naples, clashes in the field between the fans...

Ried takes revenge on Lustenau

I took three steps in the delirium of...

Julbo Fury con lens photochromic Reactive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy