The Czech doubles four went to the WC in Zagreb for the first triumph in the WC

The pair four of Filip Zima, Jan Potůček, Dalibor Neděla, Marek Diblík claimed their first triumph in the series at the Rowing World Cup in Zagreb and followed Kristýna Neuhortová’s win in the lightweight skiff on Saturday. Miroslav Vraštil and Jiří Šimánek took advantage of the weaker competition at the opening SP of the season to win silver in the lightweight double skiff, as well as the coxless pair Radka Novotníková and Pavlína Flamíková.

